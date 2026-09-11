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September 11, 2026   |   29 ر بیع الاول 1448
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Fire Breaks Out at Supreme Court Building, Brought Under Control

PT Web Desk September 11, 2026
  • The fire erupted in the ground-floor administration block of the Supreme Court building.
  • Initial reports suggest that an electrical short circuit caused the blaze.
  • Firefighters extinguished the flames, although smoke continued to fill the affected section.
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A fire broke out in the ground-floor administration block of the Supreme Court building, prompting an immediate response from emergency services, sources said.

Fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the premises shortly after the incident was reported. Firefighters carried out an operation and successfully brought the blaze under control.

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According to initial information, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Thick smoke spread through the administration block even after the flames had been extinguished, leaving the affected section filled with smoke.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of damage caused by the incident. Authorities are expected to inspect the affected area and determine the exact circumstances surrounding the fire.

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