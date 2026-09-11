KP Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Article 6 Proceedings Against Maryam Nawaz

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has condemned Maryam Nawaz’s controversial remarks and called for legal proceedings against her under Article 6.

Lawmakers demanded that the Punjab chief minister withdraw her statement and issue a public apology.

Separate moves seeking action against Maryam have also been initiated in the Punjab Assembly and at a police station in Peshawar.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed a resolution condemning Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s controversial remarks about neighbouring provinces and demanding that the federal government initiate legal proceedings against her under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam tabled the resolution during a session of the KP Assembly in Peshawar. It was approved by a majority of lawmakers, who also called on the Punjab chief minister to withdraw her remarks and issue an apology.

Speaking in the House, Provincial Minister Shafi Jan accused Maryam Nawaz of undermining the state’s national narrative and said her comments warranted an apology. Women lawmakers, however, protested against language used by Shafi Jan during his speech, describing it as unparliamentary.

Dr Amjad also strongly criticised the Punjab chief minister’s remarks, describing them as anti-state. He said any attempt to create divisions between Punjab and the rest of Pakistan would be resisted.

According to lawmakers, Maryam Nawaz had stated that Punjab faced a greater threat from neighbouring provinces than from a neighbouring country. Aftab Alam said such remarks about other provinces were controversial and required formal action.

The assembly subsequently adopted the resolution by a majority, formally urging the federal government to take legal action against Maryam Nawaz under Article 6.

The controversy has also reached the Punjab Assembly, where PTI lawmaker Mian Ijaz Shafi submitted a notice seeking a resolution condemning the chief minister’s statement and demanding its withdrawal.

The proposed Punjab Assembly resolution argued that the remarks could fuel resentment against Punjab and its people in other provinces. It further claimed that hostile countries could exploit such a statement to deepen divisions within Pakistan.

Separately, an application seeking the registration of a criminal case against Maryam Nawaz was submitted at Peshawar’s East Police Station. Advocate Inam Yousafzai filed the application on behalf of Advocate Noor Sher.