iPhone Duo Could Cost Up to Rs1.24 Million in Pakistan After PTA Taxes

Apple’s first foldable iPhone starts at $1,999, equivalent to approximately Rs556,000 before Pakistani taxes and retailer charges.

Estimated PTA registration charges stand at around Rs323,000 on a passport and Rs353,000 on a CNIC.

The fully registered price could begin near Rs879,000 and exceed Rs1.24 million for the 2TB model.

Apple’s newly launched iPhone Duo could become one of the most expensive smartphones ever sold in Pakistan, with its price likely to approach Rs900,000 for the entry-level model after PTA registration.

The company has not announced an official Pakistan price or local release schedule for the foldable device. Therefore, all Pakistan prices remain estimates based on Apple’s official US prices, the current dollar exchange rate and reported PTA registration charges.

According to Apple’s official store, the iPhone Duo costs $1,999 for 256GB, $2,199 for 512GB, $2,599 for 1TB and $3,199 for the top-end 2TB configuration.

At an estimated exchange rate of Rs278.20 per dollar, the 256GB version converts to approximately Rs556,000 before PTA tax. The 512GB model comes to around Rs612,000, while the 1TB and 2TB variants convert to nearly Rs723,000 and Rs890,000, respectively.

Early industry estimates place the iPhone Duo’s PTA registration tax at approximately Rs323,000 when registered using a passport and Rs353,000 when registered through a CNIC. These figures have not yet been published as a final model-specific tax schedule by the authorities and may change when the device officially reaches Pakistan.

Based on these estimates, the expected PTA-approved prices are:

Storage Converted US Price With Passport Registration With CNIC Registration 256GB Rs556,000 Rs879,000 Rs909,000 512GB Rs612,000 Rs935,000 Rs965,000 1TB Rs723,000 Rs1,046,000 Rs1,076,000 2TB Rs890,000 Rs1,213,000 Rs1,243,000

The actual retail price in Pakistan may be even higher because US sales tax, international shipping, customs-related expenses, exchange-rate movements and importer or retailer margins are not included in these calculations.

Apple will open pre-orders for the iPhone Duo on October 16, with international availability beginning October 23. Pakistan is not included among the confirmed first-wave markets, meaning locally available units are initially expected to arrive through independent importers.

The foldable device features a 5.4-inch outer screen and opens to reveal a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip and carries a titanium frame and hinge cover, along with a dual 48-megapixel rear-camera system.

The iPhone Duo supports eSIM instead of a physical SIM card. Pakistani buyers considering a US model should consequently confirm local eSIM compatibility before purchasing it.

Buyers importing the device will also have to register its IMEI through Pakistan’s DIRBS system to continue using local mobile networks. The PTA’s DIRBS portal generates a payment slip showing the applicable registration amount, while the final tax is collected on behalf of the Federal Board of Revenue.

For now, Rs879,000 can be considered a reasonable starting estimate for a passport-registered 256GB iPhone Duo. A CNIC-registered 2TB device could cost approximately Rs1.24 million before retailer margins and other import expenses.