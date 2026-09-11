Pakistan Reports Fourth Polio Case of 2026 in Bannu

The latest infection was confirmed in a child from Noorar Union Council in Bannu’s Miryan tehsil.

Three of Pakistan’s four polio cases reported this year have emerged from the Bannu division.

A nationwide vaccination campaign will run from September 21 to 27, targeting around 31 million children.

Pakistan has confirmed its fourth polio case of 2026 after a child tested positive for the virus in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) said.

The affected child belongs to Noorar Union Council in Miryan tehsil. The latest case has raised fresh concerns over poliovirus transmission in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where vaccination teams continue to face serious operational and security challenges.

Of the four cases recorded nationwide this year, three have been reported from the Bannu division. NEOC officials said persistent security concerns have prevented health workers from maintaining regular access to children in several parts of the region.

Vaccination teams have been unable to consistently reach children in Noorar Union Council since 2025, leaving gaps in immunisation coverage. Officials said the presence of unvaccinated children has allowed the virus to continue circulating in southern districts of the province.

Although overall poliovirus transmission has declined across Pakistan, health authorities warned that the threat remains high in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan recorded 31 polio cases in 2025, according to NEOC data.

The next nationwide anti-polio campaign is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 27. Health teams aim to administer oral polio vaccine drops to approximately 31 million children across the country.

The NEOC urged parents and caregivers to ensure that every eligible child receives the vaccine during the upcoming campaign. It stressed that the polio vaccine is safe, effective and has been used in 195 countries worldwide.