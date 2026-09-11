PML-N Veteran Mahmood Bashir Virk Passes Away at 89

Mahmood Bashir Virk died after receiving treatment at a hospital in Lahore.

The five-time MNA had served as federal law minister and represented NA-77.

PML-N leaders expressed grief and paid tribute to his decades of public service.

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Member of the National Assembly Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk has passed away at the age of 89 following a prolonged illness.

Virk had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lahore before his death. He was elected to the National Assembly from the NA-77 constituency in the latest general elections and was serving as chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq visited the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice, Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk, who is under treatment at a hospital in Lahore.



Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq inquired after the health of Chaudhry Mahmood… https://t.co/9gZQNUrau1 pic.twitter.com/A8sfqQHEmP — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) August 31, 2026

A prominent figure within the PML-N, Virk was elected to the National Assembly five times during his long political career. He also served as federal minister for law and justice and remained actively involved in parliamentary affairs.

اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی سردار ایاز صادق نے آج لاہور میں زیرِ علاج چیئرمین قومی اسمبلی قائمہ کمیٹی برائے قانون و انصاف اور رکن قومی اسمبلی چوہدری محمود بشیر ورک کی عیادت کی۔



اسپیکر سردار ایاز صادق نے چوہدری محمود بشیر ورک کی خیریت دریافت کی اور ان کی جلد اور مکمل صحت یابی کے لیے نیک… pic.twitter.com/6WkUebGblD — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) August 31, 2026

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had visited Virk at the Lahore hospital on August 31. During the visit, the speaker inquired about his health and received a briefing from doctors regarding his condition and ongoing treatment.

Ayaz Sadiq had expressed hope that Virk would make a full recovery and soon resume his parliamentary responsibilities with his characteristic dedication. Virk thanked the speaker for visiting and expressed appreciation for his prayers and good wishes.

Federal Minister and PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry expressed profound grief over Virk’s death, describing the news as deeply painful and heartbreaking.

In a post on X, Tariq Fazal said Pakistan had lost a sincere, principled political leader who remained firmly committed to serving the public throughout his career.

He offered heartfelt condolences to Virk’s family, relatives and admirers. He also prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and a higher place in the hereafter, as well as strength and patience for the bereaved family during this difficult time.