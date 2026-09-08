Three Adiala Jail Inmates Seek Medical Facilities Equal to Imran Khan’s

Three Adiala Jail prisoners have challenged an Islamabad High Court ruling before the Federal Constitutional Court.

They are seeking treatment at Shifa International Hospital and communication with relatives abroad through WhatsApp.

The court has registered the three appeals separately as cases 2050/2026, 2051/2026 and 2052/2026.

Three prisoners held at Adiala Jail have approached the Federal Constitutional Court, seeking medical and communication facilities similar to those made available to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan.

The inmates challenged an Islamabad High Court decision and requested that it be set aside. They argued that they should be granted access to the same standard of medical treatment and facilities available to the former prime minister.

Relying on Article 25 of the Constitution, the petitioners maintained that all citizens were entitled to equal treatment before the law. They further argued that the Supreme Court’s directions concerning Imran Khan remained applicable and should also guide decisions involving other prisoners.

The appeals referred to the Supreme Court’s August 18 order directing authorities to transfer Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for medical examination and treatment. On that basis, the three inmates requested permission to receive treatment at the same private hospital.

They also sought permission to communicate with relatives living abroad through WhatsApp, citing a similar communication facility sought in Imran Khan’s case.

The petitions were filed by Adiala Jail inmates Owais Altaf, Ilyas Khan and Muhammad Ismail. They had previously approached the IHC for permission to undergo treatment at private hospitals and maintain contact with family members overseas.

The IHC ruled that treatment at a private hospital could be permitted if recommended by a medical board. It also held that communication facilities for prisoners remained subject to applicable prison regulations and security requirements.

Before announcing its decision, the IHC had reserved judgment after hearing arguments from the prisoners’ counsel and government representatives. The petitioners had maintained that imprisonment did not deprive them of their status as citizens or their constitutional right to equal treatment.

In its August 18 order, the Supreme Court directed that Imran Khan be transferred to Shifa International Hospital for medical assessment and treatment until September 16. It also ordered the formation of a medical board to oversee his care.

The Federal Constitutional Court has now registered the three challenges separately. The appeals have been assigned case numbers 2050/2026, 2051/2026 and 2052/2026.