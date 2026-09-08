Pakistan’s First Wildlife Hospital Completed in Punjab

The country’s first wildlife hospital has been completed with 12 operating theatres and two examination rooms.

Punjab is using artificial intelligence, thermal cameras, live surveillance and satellite monitoring to protect forests and detect fires.

Plans are underway to transform Jallo Park into a modern ecotourism destination through a public-private partnership.

Pakistan’s first wildlife hospital has been completed in Punjab as part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiative to improve the treatment and protection of animals, birds and wildlife species.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was briefed about the facility during a visit to the Forest and Wildlife Command and Control Centre. Officials informed her that the hospital had been equipped with modern medical infrastructure, including 12 operating theatres and two examination rooms.

Marriyum Aurangzeb described the completion of the hospital as an important milestone for wildlife healthcare and conservation in Pakistan. The facility is expected to strengthen the province’s capacity to treat injured, sick and rescued wildlife.

Officials also briefed the senior minister on plans to redevelop Jallo Park as a modern ecotourism destination under a public-private partnership model. A comprehensive master plan and business plan are being prepared for the proposed transformation.

The meeting was informed that advanced technology was being deployed to strengthen forest protection and enable the early detection of fires. The monitoring system includes artificial intelligence, long-range thermal cameras, live surveillance and satellite-based tracking.

Punjab has also crossed the milestone of planting 50 million saplings within one year, according to the briefing. More than 10 million additional plants are being planted across the province as part of the ongoing monsoon campaign.

Officials said 285 geo-tagged nurseries were now operational throughout Punjab. Digital records and monitoring systems are being used to track plants and improve transparency across the plantation programme.

Construction work on the Giraffe Café and Tree House Café at Safari has also been completed. The new facilities are intended to offer modern recreational experiences while supporting the province’s ecotourism strategy.

The meeting was further informed that 215 women had joined the Forest Rangers Force, which now comprises more than 5,000 personnel. During operations against illegal timber cutting, authorities imposed fines exceeding Rs10 million.