PM Shehbaz Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia, Reaffirms Pakistan’s Support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Houthi attacks on civilian and energy facilities in several Saudi cities.

The strikes reportedly injured 73 people, including women and children, in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Najran and Jazan.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group Ansar Allah on civilian and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, which reportedly left 73 people injured across several cities.

The strikes targeted locations in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Najran and Jazan, affecting civilian-populated areas as well as economic and energy infrastructure. Women and children were among those wounded.

I condemn in the strongest terms, the cowardly attack by Houthis targeting civilian and energy facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which have left many people injured.



Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 8, 2026

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the prime minister described the attacks as cowardly and dastardly. He said such actions endangered innocent lives and posed a serious threat to regional peace and security.

Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its leadership, expressing support for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He stressed that Pakistan remained firmly committed to supporting the Kingdom’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. He also conveyed solidarity with the Saudi people, describing them as members of a brotherly nation with which Pakistan shares deep and longstanding relations.

The prime minister said attacks on civilian and economic facilities could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability. He reiterated that Islamabad would continue to stand with Riyadh in safeguarding its people, territory and national security.

Shehbaz also offered prayers for the swift and complete recovery of everyone injured in the attacks.