Tiger and Two Cubs Spotted in Gulberg Greens, Residents Told to Stay Indoors

Security and wildlife teams launched a search after a tiger and two cubs were seen in B Block.

Residents, particularly children, were advised to remain indoors and avoid approaching the animals.

The sighting has renewed concerns about the keeping of dangerous exotic animals in residential communities.

Panic spread through Gulberg Greens on Thursday evening after a Bengal tiger accompanied by two cubs was reportedly spotted near Street 15 in B Block, prompting an immediate security alert across the residential community.

The presence of the animals was confirmed by residents and the housing society’s security management. Photographs and videos of the tiger and its cubs quickly circulated in community groups, leaving families worried about their safety.

Security teams increased surveillance and advised residents to remain indoors until the animals could be located and safely removed. Children were specifically warned against going outside, while residents were asked to immediately report any fresh movement or sighting.

A security official said teams were on high alert and closely monitoring the affected area. Another official said precautionary measures were being taken to minimise any possible danger to residents.

The presence of two cubs has made the situation particularly sensitive, as wildlife experts generally consider a mother protecting her young more likely to react aggressively if she perceives a threat.

Residents also cautioned one another against searching for the animals or gathering near the reported location to take photographs and record videos.

Several families expressed concern over how a potentially dangerous wild animal had reached a densely populated neighbourhood. One resident said families were especially worried about children because there was no certainty about where the tiger might move next.

Resident Syed Hasnain said the incident had also raised serious questions about the keeping of dangerous and exotic animals as pets in residential communities. He said wildlife must be protected, but public safety—particularly the safety of children—could not be overlooked.

Some residents speculated that the tiger and its cubs may have entered the residential area in search of food or shelter. Others suggested that recent heavy rainfall might have disturbed or flooded their hiding place. However, wildlife experts had not determined the reason for their presence in Gulberg Greens.

The housing society’s management has contacted a wildlife team to trace the animals and handle the situation safely. Security and wildlife personnel continued searching and monitoring the area as residents were urged not to approach the tiger or its cubs under any circumstances.

The incident follows several previous sightings of big cats in Islamabad. A leopard was repeatedly seen near the International Islamic University Islamabad’s H-10 campus earlier in 2026, prompting precautionary advisories in January and March.

Leopards have also been recorded through camera traps in Margalla Hills National Park. A common Asian leopard was reported near Trail 5 on April 3, indicating the continued presence of big cats in the capital’s protected forest areas.