PM Shehbaz Awards Rs10 Million to Nurse Who Saved Newborn in PIMS Fire

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented nurse Razia Noreen with a Rs10 million cheque for rescuing a newborn during the deadly fire at PIMS.

Razia Noreen will also receive the Tamgha-e-Khidmat on March 23 in recognition of her courage and dedication.

The prime minister vowed strict action against those responsible for the tragedy and ordered a comprehensive review and restructuring of the hospital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday presented a Rs10 million cheque to nurse Razia Noreen in recognition of her exceptional bravery during the fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad.

Razia risked her own life to enter the burning area and rescue a critically small newborn. Praising her courage, the prime minister said the entire nation acknowledged her extraordinary sense of duty and regarded her as a source of pride for the country.

PM Shehbaz said Razia acted with remarkable courage without considering the danger to her own life. He added that the mother of the rescued child would remember her in prayers throughout her life.

The prime minister also announced that Razia would be conferred the Tamgha-e-Khidmat on March 23 for her services. He said that although the financial reward carried significance, the national honour represented the recognition she truly deserved.

Speaking about the PIMS fire, PM Shehbaz assured that everyone found responsible would face strict action. He said the government would make every possible effort to establish accountability and had directed the relevant federal minister to conduct a complete review of the hospital and ensure its proper restructuring.

Recalling the incident, Razia said she was simply fulfilling her responsibility because the children had been entrusted to her care. She expressed gratitude for the recognition and said she considered herself a representative and role model for nurses across the country, noting that her colleagues perform their duties with similar commitment and dedication.

Razia described the fire as a heartbreaking tragedy and said she tried to rescue as many children as possible. However, the rapidly worsening emergency allowed her to save only one newborn.

She said that after noticing the flames, she entered the affected area without thinking about her own safety. She instructed another nurse to help rescue the children, while staff outside assisted patients, including postnatal mothers and women who had recently undergone surgery.

According to Razia, the newborn she rescued was Asifa’s baby and weighed only 1,050 grams. Concerned that the child could be misplaced amid the chaos, she handed the baby to Dr Abdul Rehman, whom she knew and trusted.

Razia said she returned inside in an attempt to save another child when an explosion occurred, plunging the area into darkness as smoke spread throughout the section.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Syed Mustafa Kamal and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar were also present during the meeting.