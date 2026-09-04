PM Shehbaz Visits Nepal Embassy, Announces Relief Aid for Flood Victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Nepalese Embassy and signed a condolence book for victims of the country’s recent flash floods and landslides.

He conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with Nepal and expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Pakistan will send emergency assistance later this week to support relief and rescue operations in affected areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Embassy of Nepal in Islamabad on Thursday to express solidarity with the Nepalese government and people following the devastating flash floods and landslides that caused widespread loss of life and damage.

During the visit, the prime minister signed a condolence book opened in memory of those who died in the disaster. Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Rita Dhital, received him upon his arrival at the embassy.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and other senior government officials.

In his message, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s deepest sympathies to the government and people of Nepal and offered heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

He also reaffirmed the sentiments expressed during his earlier telephone conversation with Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah, assuring him of Pakistan’s complete support and solidarity during the difficult period.

PM Shehbaz announced that Pakistan would dispatch emergency relief assistance to Nepal later this week. The aid will contribute to the rescue and relief operations underway in flood-affected areas.

Expressing confidence in the courage and resilience of the Nepalese people, the prime minister said he hoped the country would recover from the tragedy and emerge stronger.

He also highlighted the close and long-standing fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Nepal, expressing confidence that the two countries would continue supporting each other in times of need.

Ambassador Rita Dhital thanked PM Shehbaz for his visit and reassuring message, saying the people of Nepal would long remember Pakistan’s gesture of support. She also briefed the prime minister on the current state of bilateral cooperation between the two countries3