Tamasha Season 5 Cast: Meet All Contestants of ARY Digital Reality Show

Tamasha Season 5 premiered on ARY Digital on August 8, 2026, with 18 original contestants.

Adnan Siddiqui returned as the host, known inside Tamasha Ghar as “Badshah Salamat.”

Film actress Meera later joined the programme as a wildcard contestant.

Tamasha Season 5 brings together personalities from Pakistani film, television, modelling, music, sports and social media. The show premiered on August 8, 2026, and is broadcast daily at 10pm on ARY Digital.

Contestants live together in Tamasha Ghar with limited contact with the outside world. They must complete assigned tasks, perform household duties and follow rules communicated by host Adnan Siddiqui. Their performances, nominations and audience votes influence their progress in the competition.

Adnan Siddiqui is the host of Tamasha Season 5. The veteran Pakistani actor has continued his role as “Badshah Salamat,” overseeing tasks, nominations, punishments and eliminations.

Laila is a veteran Pakistani film actress who has appeared in numerous Urdu and Punjabi films. She entered the house as one of the season’s most experienced entertainment personalities.

Saqib Sumeer is a theatre, television and film actor. He is known for his work in character roles across different acting platforms.

Samiya Hijab is a Pakistani social media influencer and digital content creator. She entered the house with an established following on social media.

Yasir Alam is a Pakistani actor who has worked in television and entertainment. He joined the programme as one of its original 18 contestants.

Sahrish Ahmed is a Pakistani television actress. She is part of the group of performers representing the country’s television industry in Season 5.

Fasih Khalid is a Pakistani fashion model. He was introduced as one of the younger personalities competing in Tamasha Ghar.

Esra Ayesha is a Pakistani cricketer and model. Her sporting background distinguishes her from the actors and digital creators in the house.

Babrik Shah is a Pakistani film actor known for his work in Urdu and Punjabi cinema. He is the son of late actor Tariq Shah and has been associated with the film industry for several years.

Maysam Hussain is a Pakistani model. He entered the show as one of the contestants associated with the country’s fashion and modelling industry.

Zayb Khan is an actor, model and digital content creator. His work spans acting, fashion and online content.

Iman Lakhani is a makeup artist and content creator. She publicly introduced herself using both professions before entering Tamasha Ghar.

Dr Zee Khan is a doctor and digital content creator. He holds an MBBS degree and is also known for his social media presence.

Rabia Javaid Sheikh is a Pakistani actor and digital content creator. She previously participated in another Pakistani reality competition, The Ultimate Muqabla 2.

Jay Kadn is a British Asian recording artist and singer. His musical background sets him apart from many of the other contestants in the house.

Ramsha Salahuddin is a Pakistani actor and content creator. She was among the 18 personalities introduced during the Season 5 premiere.

Hamza Joher Khan is a singer and performer representing Balochistan. His singing performances have also been featured during his time in Tamasha Ghar.

King Hassan is a social media content creator and online personality. He joined the season as one of its digitally known contestants.

Kubra Eshaq is a Pakistani model and content creator. She was one of the original contestants but later became the third participant eliminated from Season 5.

Meera entered Tamasha Season 5 as a wildcard contestant after the competition had already begun. She is one of Pakistan’s best-known film actresses and has worked extensively in Urdu and Punjabi cinema.

The complete original cast consists of Laila, Saqib Sumeer, Samiya Hijab, Yasir Alam, Sahrish Ahmed, Fasih Khalid, Esra Ayesha, Babrik Shah, Maysam Hussain, Zayb Khan, Iman Lakhani, Dr Zee Khan, Rabia Javaid Sheikh, Jay Kadn, Ramsha Salahuddin, Hamza Joher Khan, King Hassan and Kubra Eshaq.

With Meera’s wildcard arrival, a total of 19 contestants have been introduced in Tamasha Season 5 so far.