Aima Baig’s ‘Single’ Remark Fuels Separation Speculation

Aima Baig reacted to a post describing her relationship status as “single” by writing, “The truth 100%.”

Her response renewed speculation that she and fashion designer Zain Ahmad may have separated.

Neither Aima nor Zain has formally confirmed a divorce or shared details about their current relationship.

Singer Aima Baig has once again sparked speculation about her marriage to fashion designer Zain Ahmad after sharing a cryptic response on Instagram.

The discussion began when Aima reshared a story claiming that she had apparently declared her relationship status as “single.” Responding to the post, the singer wrote, “The truth 100%.”

Aima Baig has sparked curiosity among fans after sharing a photo on social media with the caption, “Status: Single.” 👀 The post has left followers wondering if she’s hinting at a change in her relationship status.



@aima_baig_official#AimaBaig #StatusSingle #RelationshipStatus pic.twitter.com/KhoIqUA7co — Arooba Khan (@AroobaK97650) September 3, 2026

Although her reaction appeared to support the claim, Aima did not directly announce a separation or divorce. She also offered no further explanation about her relationship with Zain.

The brief response quickly attracted attention across social media, where users interpreted it as a possible indication that her marital status had changed. Some fans suggested that she was indirectly confirming a separation, while others declared that she was single again.

However, these interpretations remain unconfirmed, as neither Aima nor Zain has issued a formal statement about ending their marriage.

The couple tied the knot in August 2025. Reports of a possible rift first emerged in October of the same year after Zain reportedly unfollowed Aima on Instagram and removed their wedding photographs from his profile.

Zain later dismissed the speculation, explaining that a technical issue had caused the content on his account to be archived.

In November 2025, Aima temporarily deactivated her Instagram account while Zain’s profile remained active, prompting another round of rumours. She later returned to the platform and shared a video with her husband, appearing to put the speculation to rest at the time.