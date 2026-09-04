NA Committee Calls for Joint Crackdown on SIM Fraud and Cyber Scams

The parliamentary panel directed the PTA, banks, law enforcement agencies and mobile operators to jointly strengthen protections against SIM fraud, biometric misuse and financial scams.

The PTA informed the committee that approximately 18.2 million SIMs had been blocked over the past two and a half years.

The committee also reviewed Islamabad’s law and order, narcotics control, Safe City cameras, revenue records, local government legislation and development issues.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control has called for coordinated measures to combat fraudulent calls, illegal SIM issuance, biometric data misuse and financial scams across Pakistan.

The committee met at Parliament House on Thursday under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz. It reviewed progress on its earlier recommendations and considered matters relating to cybercrime, narcotics control, land and revenue records, Islamabad’s security situation and development projects in the federal capital.

During briefings by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, cellular operators and banking representatives, members voiced serious concern over the misuse of citizens’ biometric information. They urged the authorities to introduce more effective verification, monitoring and accountability systems.

The PTA informed the committee that around 18.2 million SIMs had been blocked during the past two and a half years. It added that cellular operators had also faced fines for regulatory violations.

The committee recommended the wider use of advanced verification technologies, including facial and iris recognition. It also proposed immediate customer alerts whenever a new SIM is issued against a person’s identity.

Members stressed the need for closer coordination among the PTA, National Database and Registration Authority, banks, law enforcement agencies and mobile operators to prevent fraud and respond quickly when suspicious activity is detected.

The panel also discussed unauthorised bank withdrawals, rented and mule accounts, and delays in blocking or recovering fraudulently transferred funds. It directed the relevant institutions to develop practical legislative, regulatory and technical measures to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity framework and protect citizens from financial losses.

The committee called for greater public awareness about the illegal use of foreign SIMs and directed the authorities to monitor social media platforms to prevent their unauthorised promotion.

The interior secretary, PTA chairman and heads of cellular operators were instructed to meet, resolve the identified issues and submit a comprehensive report to the committee.

Members also expressed concern over the prolonged delay in transferring and settling land and revenue records between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including records concerning Khanadag, Khannakak and Shakriyal. They observed that the unresolved matter was creating difficulties for residents and directed the relevant departments to accelerate the process.

The committee ordered an examination of computerised revenue records and directed that the available data be provided to the Islamabad administration wherever possible.

It also instructed the chief commissioner or other relevant senior officers, the Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab, the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner and the assistant deputy commissioner for revenue to personally attend the next meeting.

On legislative business, the committee recommended that the National Assembly pass the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Members of the Pakistan Peoples Party recorded a dissenting note on the proposed legislation.

Consideration of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was postponed until the next meeting because the federal law minister was outside the country.

Islamabad Police briefed the panel on the capital’s law and order situation, narcotics control efforts and the Safe City Project. The committee directed the authorities to launch anti-narcotics awareness campaigns in schools, universities, neighbourhoods and communities, with a particular focus on crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE, and other synthetic drugs.

Members also called for stronger police-community engagement, better intelligence mechanisms and the periodic transfer of investigators who have remained posted at the same police station for extended periods.

The committee ordered strict scrutiny of applicants claiming Islamabad’s local quota in police recruitment and stressed that all cameras installed under the Safe City Project should be made fully operational.

It further directed police to register FIRs against individuals involved in drug-related activities and decided to hold a separate meeting devoted to Islamabad’s law and order situation and the Safe City Project.

Discussion on the Islamabad Master Plan was deferred because of the CDA chairman’s absence. However, members raised concerns about continuing road construction, inadequate drainage, the development of residential areas without required no-objection certificates, and delays in releasing and utilising development funds.

The committee chairman directed the Capital Development Authority to submit the relevant layout plans and reports. The CDA chairman was also instructed to attend the next meeting personally and brief members on the Islamabad Master Plan, Parliament Lodges, road projects, funding and other pending matters involving Parliament.

A briefing on the implementation of an order involving the former secretary-general of the Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society was also postponed. The Circle Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies and the president and secretary of the IBECHS were directed to attend the committee’s next meeting.

Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry, committee members and senior officials from the ministries of interior, law, parliamentary affairs and other departments attended the meeting. Representatives of the CDA, NCCIA, FIA, PTA, Islamabad Police and Punjab Board of Revenue were also present.