First Phase of Jinnah Medical Complex to Be Completed by March 2027

PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the completion of the first phase of the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre by March 2027.

The Federal Government Polyclinic extension in Islamabad’s Sector G-11 will be developed and opened as the project’s first phase.

The prime minister directed officials to install advanced medical equipment and continue third-party validation to ensure quality and transparency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to complete the first phase of the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre by March 2027 to provide modern healthcare services to citizens as early as possible.

He issued the directive while chairing a review meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on the development of the medical complex and the Phase-II extension of the Federal Government Polyclinic.

During the meeting, officials presented different architectural designs and construction proposals for the planned Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre. The participants were also briefed on progress made on the Polyclinic extension currently being constructed in Islamabad’s Sector G-11.

It was decided that the G-11 Polyclinic extension would be completed and launched as the first phase of the Jinnah Medical Complex. The arrangement is intended to make the hospital operational sooner and expand access to quality medical treatment in the federal capital.

PM Shehbaz said the provision of high-quality healthcare remained among the government’s main priorities and called for further acceleration of reforms in the health sector.

He instructed the relevant departments to take all necessary measures to develop the facility into a modern, state-of-the-art hospital. He also ordered the installation of advanced medical machinery and high-tech equipment to ensure that patients receive improved diagnostic and treatment services.

To maintain transparency and construction standards, the prime minister directed that independent third-party validation continue alongside the project’s physical development.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for National Health Services Syed Mustafa Kamal, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and other senior officials attended the meeting.