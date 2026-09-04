Ishaq Dar Congratulates Newly Elected OIC Secretary-General

Ishaq Dar congratulated Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on his election by consensus as OIC secretary-general.

The two officials discussed cooperation on issues facing the Muslim world, including Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination and strengthen the OIC’s role in promoting the interests of the Muslim Ummah.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the newly elected secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Dar congratulated Ahmed on his unanimous election and reaffirmed the special importance Pakistan attaches to the OIC, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office.

He expressed confidence that the new secretary-general would play a significant role in advancing the collective interests of the Muslim Ummah and addressing shared concerns, particularly the situations in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahmed thanked Pakistan for supporting his candidature and acknowledged the country’s important contribution to the OIC.

He also praised the efforts of Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in helping bring an end to the conflict involving Iran.

The OIC secretary-general also congratulated Dar on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, describing it as an important development for regional peace and security.

Both officials agreed to work closely to further strengthen the OIC’s role in serving the Muslim Ummah. They also expressed their commitment to continued coordination and an early in-person meeting.