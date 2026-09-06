Pakistan Strongly Condemns Demolition of Century-Old Mosque in India

Pakistan condemned the demolition of a historic mosque in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Foreign Office described the action as part of a broader campaign against India’s Islamic heritage.

Islamabad urged the international community to take notice of alleged violations of Muslims’ religious freedoms.

Pakistan strongly condemned the demolition of a century-old mosque in Saharanpur, located in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan described the demolition of the historic place of worship as a deeply reprehensible act.

He said the incident reflected what Pakistan views as a wider Islamophobic and Hindutva-driven campaign aimed at erasing India’s Islamic heritage. The spokesperson also referred to the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid, describing it as an enduring symbol of religious intolerance, prejudice and hatred.

Pakistan called on the international community to take immediate notice of what it described as the systematic persecution of Muslims in India and the continued desecration and destruction of their places of worship.

The Foreign Office urged that Indian authorities be held accountable for actions that undermine the fundamental religious freedoms and cultural heritage of minority communities, particularly Muslims.