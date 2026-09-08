Judicial Commission Summons Sindh Home Minister in Mir Raza Ali Case

The judicial commission ordered a notice summoning Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar following a dispute over questioning during Tuesday’s hearing.

Mir Raza Ali’s father and sister appeared before the commission, while Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya answered questions about delays in sending samples to the laboratory.

Proceedings were temporarily suspended after the Sindh Advocate General objected to questions being asked by the family’s lawyer, Advocate Jibran Nasir.

The judicial commission investigating the death of Karachi businessman Mir Raza Ali has ordered the issuance of a notice to Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar following tense exchanges during Tuesday’s proceedings.

Mir Raza’s father and sister appeared before the commission, while Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya also attended the hearing and responded to questions concerning the medical examination and laboratory samples collected from the body.

Advocate Jibran Nasir informed the commission that the samples had reached the laboratory after a delay. The commission subsequently asked whether such samples had a limited shelf life and whether the delay could have affected the findings.

Dr Summaiya explained that delays generally do not affect the samples. However, she said that if no chemical traces were detected after a delayed submission, it would not be possible to determine conclusively whether the delay had influenced the result. She added that such delays are normally avoided in high-profile cases.

The Sindh Advocate General objected to Jibran Nasir directly questioning the police surgeon, arguing that questions should be put forward by the commission itself.

Responding to the objection, the commission asked why the Sindh government was concerned if the victim’s family wished to raise questions. It also questioned whether any information was being concealed from the proceedings.

The commission then directed that the Sindh home minister be summoned, observing that he should be called to explain the conduct displayed during the hearing.

Following the intervention by the Sindh Advocate General, the commission temporarily suspended the proceedings and ordered the issuance of a formal notice to Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar.

The commission was constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mir Raza Ali’s death. The case has attracted renewed attention amid questions about the handling of evidence and differences in the reported medical findings.