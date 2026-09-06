Arab, Islamic Nations Condemn Israeli Ministers’ Remarks on Palestinian Displacement

Foreign ministers from eight Arab and Islamic countries rejected any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

They warned that such proposals violate international law and threaten regional peace and stability.

The ministers reaffirmed support for an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates have strongly condemned statements by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Defence Minister Israel Katz concerning the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the ministers denounced proposals involving plans or mechanisms to forcibly remove Palestinians from their land. They described such remarks as inflammatory and a clear violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, while stressing that they directly threaten the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

The ministers categorically rejected any attempt to displace Palestinians, whether within or beyond the Occupied Palestinian Territory and regardless of the justification presented. They also warned of serious consequences if calls for forced displacement were transformed into official policy or practical measures designed to uproot Palestinians from their homeland.

According to the statement shared by Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, any such action would directly undermine international peace initiatives, particularly US President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which explicitly rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians. The ministers cautioned that these proposals could severely damage prospects for long-term peace and stability across the region.

They reiterated that the Gaza Strip remains an inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and stressed the need to preserve the territorial unity of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The ministers maintained that a just and lasting peace could only be achieved through the implementation of the two-state solution. They reaffirmed their support for establishing an independent Palestinian state along the borders that existed before June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

They also urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfil its responsibilities by firmly opposing attempts to impose a new demographic or geographical reality in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and ensuring full compliance with international law.

The foreign ministers concluded by reaffirming their unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s determination to remain on their land. They rejected all efforts to erase the Palestinian cause or weaken the Palestinian people’s legitimate national rights.