KP CM Pledges PTI’s Support for Sindh’s Rights and Democratic Struggle

Sohail Afridi says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PTI will support the people of Sindh in their campaign for rights and democracy.

He accuses the Sindh government of obstructing his visit and mistreating PTI workers, including women.

The KP chief minister calls on lawyers to lead a wider movement for political and democratic change.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has pledged that PTI and the people of his province will stand alongside Sindh in its struggle for constitutional rights and democracy.

Addressing a convention at the Sindh High Court Bar, Afridi praised the people of Sindh for what he described as their courageous resistance to “fascism.” He thanked residents for the warmth and respect shown to him during his visit, saying the convention marked his final engagement in the province.

Afridi alleged that despite a welcome from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government attempted to obstruct his visit by placing containers on roads and digging pits. He also accused the authorities of mistreating PTI workers, including women.

Expressing regret over the poor condition of roads, the KP chief minister questioned whether the provincial administration was adequately addressing the problems faced by the public.

Afridi further claimed that the country’s assemblies did not reflect genuine electoral mandates. He challenged politicians who present themselves as defenders of Sindh’s rights to resign from their constitutional positions and help create space for what he called genuine democracy.

He vowed that PTI would continue supporting Sindh’s people, even if the movement required sacrifices. He also criticised the Punjab government and accused the authorities of treating other provinces as a greater threat than India.

Turning to regional relations, Afridi said Pakistan and Afghanistan shared deep cultural and religious bonds, stressing the need to resolve differences peacefully and maintain cordial ties.

The chief minister also raised concerns about the judicial system, alleging that laws were being applied selectively and that court orders relating to former prime minister Imran Khan were not being implemented.

Afridi said PTI’s political support in Sindh had grown stronger and urged the legal community to take the lead in the struggle for democratic change, assuring lawyers that the public would stand behind them.