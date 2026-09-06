Pakistan Sends 100 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Hit Nepal

Pakistan dispatched 100 tons of relief supplies to Nepal following devastating floods and landslides.

The NDMA-coordinated consignment included tents, blankets, mats, hygiene kits and medicines.

A chartered flight transported the assistance from Islamabad to Kathmandu.

Pakistan has dispatched 100 tons of humanitarian assistance to Nepal to support relief operations following devastating floods and landslides in the country.

The relief consignment was sent on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and coordinated by the National Disaster Management Authority. A chartered flight transported the supplies from Islamabad to Kathmandu.

The assistance included tents, blankets, sleeping mats, hygiene kits and essential medicines for communities affected by the disaster.

A send-off ceremony was held at Islamabad International Airport, with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry attending as the chief guest.

The Nepalese ambassador to Pakistan was also present at the ceremony, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NDMA and other relevant organizations.

The humanitarian assistance demonstrates Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Nepal as they respond to the destruction caused by the recent natural disaster.