Spain stun Portugal with dramatic stoppage-time winner to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals

• Mikel Merino scores winning goal in the 91st minute after coming off the bench.

• Spain defeat Portugal 1-0 in a tense Round of 16 clash at AT&T Stadium.

• Portugal crash out as Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup career comes to an end.

• Spain advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Belgium vs USA.

Spain booked their place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after substitute Mikel Merino scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal a 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Round of 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The knockout encounter remained goalless for 90 minutes as both European giants created chances but failed to find the breakthrough. Just when extra time appeared inevitable, Merino, who had been introduced from the bench, delivered the decisive moment by scoring in the first minute of stoppage time to send Spain into the last eight.

The victory keeps Spain’s impressive World Cup campaign alive as they prepare to face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Belgium and the United States.

For Portugal, the defeat marked a heartbreaking end to their tournament and also brought Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable FIFA World Cup journey to a close. The veteran forward was unable to inspire his side to another comeback as Portugal exited the competition.

The match also featured several dramatic moments. Portugal suffered an early setback when defender Nuno Mendes was forced off through injury, requiring a substitution that disrupted their defensive setup.

Emotions ran high after the final whistle, with Spain’s Rodri and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva involved in a heated exchange following the tense contest.

Spain also continued their outstanding defensive record by extending their clean-sheet streak, setting a new tournament record while reinforcing their status as one of the strongest defensive teams remaining in the competition.

With confidence growing and momentum on their side, Spain will now turn their attention to the quarterfinals as they continue their pursuit of a sixth FIFA World Cup title.

Match Highlights