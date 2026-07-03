Pakistan to host South Asian Games after 22 years, PM approves Rs11 billion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved Rs11 billion for the 14th South Asian Games.

Pakistan will host the regional event for the first time in 22 years.

The Games are scheduled to be held in March next year.

Pakistan will host the 14th South Asian Games after a gap of 22 years, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approving Rs11 billion to support preparations for the regional sporting event.

According to sources, the prime minister has directed authorities to immediately begin preparations for the Games, which are scheduled to take place in Pakistan in March next year.

The approved funds will be released in phases and allocated for the upgrading of stadiums, logistics, opening and closing ceremonies, and other administrative arrangements required for hosting the multi-sport event.

Sources also said that a dedicated South Asian Games Secretariat will be established in Islamabad to supervise planning, coordination and organisational work ahead of the tournament.

The upcoming edition will mark Pakistan’s first time hosting the South Asian Games in 22 years, bringing the regional event back to the country after more than two decades.