Ejaz Waris criticises Rabia Faisal’s ‘Ghairat,’ says acting may not be her strongest suit

• Ejaz Waris questions the promotion of Rabia Faisal’s short film ‘Ghairat’.

• Claims the project is a student thesis film being marketed like a full-length feature.

• Social media users remain divided, with many coming to Rabia’s defense.

Showbiz commentator Ejaz Waris has once again found himself at the center of controversy after taking aim at YouTuber and digital creator Rabia Faisal over the promotion of her latest project, Ghairat. His remarks, shared in an Instagram video, quickly sparked a heated debate online, with social media users expressing mixed opinions.

In the video, Ejaz questioned the marketing strategy behind Ghairat, arguing that the project was being promoted as a feature film despite being a short thesis production. According to him, the publicity surrounding the release created unrealistic expectations among audiences.

Referring to Rabia’s academic background, Ejaz pointed out that she is currently studying Film and Theatre at Beaconhouse National University (BNU) and said Ghairat is part of her thesis work. He claimed the project is under 30 minutes long and questioned why viewers should be expected to buy cinema tickets for what he described as a student short film.

The entertainment critic also commented on Rabia’s acting ambitions, saying her real strength lies in digital content creation rather than acting.

“Acting is not your forte. You should stick to vlogging. You’ve been trying for two years, but no television channel has offered you a role. If acting opportunities were meant to come, they would have come by now,” he said.

Ejaz further remarked that Rabia and the Sistrology family have already achieved significant financial success through YouTube and social media, suggesting that audience expectations should not be overshadowed by commercial promotion.

His comments quickly divided social media. While some users agreed with his criticism, many others defended Rabia and questioned Ejaz’s repeated criticism of celebrities.

One user wrote, “You’re making this video for money too. It’s her choice what she wants to do. Why does it bother you?”

Another commented, “You seem to have an issue with everyone. Have you ever reflected on yourself?”

A third user added, “Why is he always so negative?”