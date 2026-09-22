Six-Year-Old Lian Yunzhi Breaks Women’s Rubik’s Cube Record Twice in Three Days

Lian Yunzhi lowered the women’s 3×3 Rubik’s Cube average record from 4.52 to 4.27 seconds.

The six-year-old practises for up to three hours daily and has learned more than 1,300 algorithms.

Her latest performance made her the first female speedcuber to record an official average below 4.5 seconds.

Six-year-old Chinese speedcuber Lian Yunzhi has achieved a remarkable milestone by breaking the women’s world record for the average time taken to solve a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube twice within three days.

WATCH: 6-year-old Chinese girl sets world record for solving a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube in just over four seconds (Video: ANSA)



READ: https://t.co/V0SOjfD2kh pic.twitter.com/iMm0ODYXhS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 22, 2026

Lian, who comes from Chengdu in China’s Sichuan Province, first registered an average time of 4.52 seconds at an officially recognised competition in Wuhan. She finished third overall in the event, which included both male and female competitors.

Just two days later, the young speedcuber improved her own record by posting an average of 4.27 seconds at another competition in Guangzhou. The performance also secured her first place in the event.

In official speedcubing competitions, participants complete five solves. Their fastest and slowest attempts are removed, while the average of the remaining three times determines the final result.

Lian’s 4.27-second average made her the first female competitor to officially complete the format with an average below 4.5 seconds. Videos from the competition showed her maintaining her composure throughout the solves before celebrating with applause after confirming the result.

Her success has come through an intensive training routine. Lian reportedly practises for two to three hours each day and has memorised more than 1,300 algorithms used to solve different cube configurations.

She was introduced to the Rubik’s Cube through an extracurricular class. After recognising her natural ability, her mother encouraged her to focus more seriously on speedcubing alongside her other activities.

According to her mother, the sport has improved more than Lian’s problem-solving abilities, helping the previously reserved child become increasingly confident. Despite her young age, Lian only began competing in officially recognised events in 2025.