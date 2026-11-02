Sindh Bans CNG, LPG Cylinders in School Vans, Orders Strict Safety Measures

Sindh’s education minister has prohibited the use of CNG and LPG cylinders in school transport vehicles.

School vans must carry valid government-issued fitness certificates and follow approved passenger capacity limits.

School administrations will face action for failing to comply with the new student transport safety regulations.

The Sindh government has imposed a strict ban on the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in school vans as part of new safety measures aimed at protecting students travelling to and from educational institutions.

Sindh’s education minister has issued a letter to private educational institutions directing them to ensure that all vehicles transporting students comply with the prescribed safety requirements.

Under the instructions, school vans are prohibited from using CNG or LPG cylinders. The directives also ban dangerous fuel supply practices, including feeding petrol directly into vehicle engines through bottles, cans or other makeshift arrangements.

The minister has further directed school administrations to ensure that vehicles do not carry students beyond their officially approved seating capacity. Transporting children while they are standing on vehicle footboards has also been strictly prohibited.

Another major requirement concerns vehicle fitness certification. All school transport vehicles must possess a valid fitness certificate issued by the Sindh government, confirming their compliance with the required standards.

A copy of the fitness certificate must be kept inside each school van to ensure it is available for inspection when required.

The education minister has placed responsibility for implementing these instructions on the administrations of the relevant educational institutions.

According to the letter, action will be taken against school administrations found violating the safety directives or allowing vehicles that fail to meet the prescribed requirements to transport students.

Private schools have been instructed to strictly monitor their transport arrangements and ensure that vehicles operating on their behalf follow all applicable safety regulations.

The minister emphasised that the safety and lives of schoolchildren must remain the highest priority, making it clear that no compromise would be tolerated regarding student transport safety.