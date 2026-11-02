Mian Amer Elected PBA Secretary General for 2026-27, Shakil Masood Hussain Named Chairman

Mian Amer, Chairman of Dunya Media Group, has been elected Secretary General of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) for 2026-27.

Shakil Masood Hussain of Dawn News has been elected PBA Chairman, while Ibrahim Rehman of Geo TV will serve as Senior Vice Chairman.

All office-bearers and eight newly elected directors secured their positions unopposed.

Mian Amer, Chairman of Dunya Media Group, has been elected Secretary General of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) for the 2026-27 term, as the association announced its new leadership following its annual general body meeting in Islamabad.

The elections were held during the association’s annual meeting, attended by a majority of members from the television and radio broadcasting sectors. All leadership positions were filled unopposed, with representatives of major Pakistani media organisations securing key responsibilities for the new term.

Shakil Masood Hussain, representing Dawn News, was elected Chairman of the PBA, while Ibrahim Rehman of Geo TV was chosen as Senior Vice Chairman. Salman Iqbal of ARY secured the position of Vice Chairman.

Mian Amer of Dunya TV was elected Secretary General, while Dareed Qureshi of HUM TV was named Joint Secretary. Ahmed A Zuberi of Aaj TV was elected Finance Secretary.

The office-bearers were selected during a meeting of the newly constituted board, with all candidates elected without opposition.

The association also completed the election of eight directors representing television and radio broadcasters. These included three directors from the television category and five from the radio category, who joined the permanent board members.

In the television category, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman of Neo TV, Ghulam Nabi of Mehran TV and Warda Naqvi of City 42 were elected as directors without contest.

Meanwhile, the five directors elected from the radio category were Shahid Jamal of FM 106, Mirza Muhammad Naeem of Radio Awaz, Zulfiqar Ali Shah of FM 105, Naz Afreen S Lakhani of FM 89 and Sarah Tahir Khan of FM 91.

The newly elected leadership will serve during the 2026-27 term, representing television and radio broadcasters within the Pakistan Broadcasters Association.