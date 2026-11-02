Field Marshal Asim Munir Meets Chinese Minister Liu Haixing at GHQ, Reaffirms Strong Pakistan-China Ties

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held talks with Chinese Minister Liu Haixing at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations, regional security developments and closer strategic cooperation.

Pakistan and China reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their longstanding all-weather strategic partnership.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (IDCPC), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday, reaffirming the commitment of Pakistan and China to further strengthen their strategic relationship.

#ISPR Press Release H.E. Mr Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (IDCPC), called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) of Pakistan, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and international security dynamics and bilateral relations. They expressed their shared resolve to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China. COAS & CDF highlighted the historic and time-tested bonds between the two countries and emphasised the importance of sustained high-level engagement, stronger institutional linkages and expanded cooperation across areas of mutual interest. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability and expressed confidence in further advancing the longstanding strategic partnership between Pakistan and China. — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 2, 2026

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, regional and international security developments, and matters of mutual interest, with both sides emphasising the importance of maintaining close coordination amid evolving global challenges.

During the discussions, Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, describing their relationship as a longstanding partnership founded on mutual trust, shared interests and strategic understanding.

He stressed the need for regular high-level exchanges and stronger institutional connections to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The Field Marshal also underscored the importance of expanding bilateral engagement in areas of common interest, noting that sustained dialogue and collaboration would help reinforce the existing strategic partnership.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and maintaining close cooperation on regional and international issues.

Chinese Minister Liu Haixing acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability and expressed confidence in the continued development of relations between Islamabad and Beijing.

He also reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with Pakistan, highlighting the importance of continued engagement and cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions also covered the changing regional and global security environment, with both sides exchanging views on developments affecting regional stability and their shared strategic interests.

The meeting at GHQ formed part of ongoing high-level engagement between Pakistan and China, reflecting the importance both countries attach to maintaining strong diplomatic, institutional and strategic relations.