Second Hajj 2027 installment collection to begin on October 5

Government scheme pilgrims can pay the second installment from October 5 to October 20.

A medical fitness certificate must be uploaded before payment.

Applications will be cancelled if payment is not made by the deadline, with deposited funds refunded.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that government scheme pilgrims for Hajj 2027 can deposit their second installment of Hajj dues from Monday, October 5.

The payment window will remain open until October 20. According to the ministry spokesperson, pilgrims can complete the process through designated channels, including the Pak Hajj App and the digital Hajj portal.

Before paying the installment, pilgrims must upload a medical fitness certificate through either platform. The ministry has made submission of the certificate mandatory.

The spokesperson warned that applications would be cancelled if the second installment was not deposited by October 20. In such cases, any amount already paid would be refunded to the pilgrim’s account.

The ministry urged government scheme pilgrims to complete the medical documentation and payment requirements within the specified period to avoid inconvenience.