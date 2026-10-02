Bilawal welcomes government-PTI talks, hopes October 4 march is called off

Bilawal says political dialogue should resolve political disputes and lead to the unconditional cancellation of the march.

Sherry Rehman says efforts will be made to conclude negotiations at the next meeting.

Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani describes the talks as positive, with the opposition seeking time for consultations.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday welcomed negotiations between the government and PTI, expressing hope that the opposition would unconditionally call off its planned October 4 long march.

I’m pleased that the government has accepted the PPP’s suggestion to jointly engage politically with the opposition in an effort to find political solutions to political problems.



The challenge of terrorism has become an existential threat to Pakistan, particularly given the…— Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 2, 2026

In a statement on X, the former foreign minister said he was pleased that the government had accepted the PPP’s proposal to engage the opposition in dialogue and seek political solutions to political problems.

Bilawal linked his appeal to the country’s security challenges, describing terrorism as an existential threat to Pakistan. He said the danger was particularly serious because militant groups were receiving active support from neighbouring countries.

He called for national unity to confront terrorism and threats from neighbouring states, reaffirming the PPP’s commitment to fighting terrorism through all constitutional means.

Earlier, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said PTI would have to withdraw its long march plans without conditions. She described the negotiations as the result of flexibility shown by both sides.

Speaking to reporters, Rehman said resolving differences at the negotiating table was the political and democratic way forward. She stressed the need to protect the country from unrest in the prevailing circumstances.

Rehman said efforts would be made to conclude the talks the following day and that the process was not expected to be lengthy. The outcome would be shared with the media after the next meeting, she added.

PTI had requested time to respond, while the PPP had already clearly stated its position on the march, she said.

Highlighting the loss of civilian, military and police lives, Rehman described terrorism as a red line for her party. She said both sides had agreed to allow each other time during negotiations and urged them to avoid expressions of mistrust.

PPP National Assembly Chief Whip Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani also reported good progress, saying the discussions had been open and the atmosphere remained positive.

He said the other side had sought time until 2pm the following day to consult its team, expressing hope that negotiations would move forward after those consultations.