PM announces Rs12.5 million, housing for families of Pakistanis killed off Somalia

Each of the three bereaved families will receive Rs12.5 million and a house.

The government will provide free education and healthcare for the deceased Pakistanis’ children.

Shehbaz Sharif directs officials to expedite repatriation and ensure care and safe return for survivors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced financial assistance and housing for the families of three Pakistanis who died during a rescue operation involving a hijacked ship off the coast of Somalia.

The families of Syed Kashif Umar, Mahmood Ahmed Ansari and Rafiullah Khan will each receive Rs12.5 million and a house. The government will also provide free education and healthcare for their children.

Shehbaz said the bereaved families would not be left alone during this difficult time and assured them of all possible government support.

The prime minister also spoke by telephone with Kashif Umar’s son, Azhan Kashif, to offer his condolences. He expressed solidarity with the family and prayed that Allah grant the deceased a high place in Paradise and give his loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

During the call, Shehbaz assured Azhan that the government would bring his father’s remains, along with those of the other two deceased Pakistanis, home as soon as possible.

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all relevant institutions to remain in direct contact with the three families throughout the process.

The prime minister instructed the ministry and Pakistan’s embassy to expedite repatriation while maintaining continuous coordination with Somali authorities and other relevant stakeholders.

He also ordered all possible measures to ensure the best medical care for injured Pakistanis and the safe return of the remaining Pakistani personnel.