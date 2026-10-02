Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to abandon Islamabad march as talks continue

Government and opposition will consult their leaderships before another round of talks.

PTI raised issues concerning Imran Khan’s treatment, cases, meetings and detained workers.

Sanaullah says governor’s rule and emergency remain options, but no decision has been taken.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that PTI could maintain its political differences with the government, but must abandon plans to march on Islamabad.

Speaking after the second round of negotiations with the opposition, Sanaullah said both sides had agreed to consult their respective leaderships on the demands presented before meeting again the following day.

He said the next session should produce a final decision on the issues under discussion. However, he stressed that contact between the government and opposition should remain ongoing so that dialogue would not have to depend on a last attempt to resolve a crisis.

Sanaullah said the government’s central demand was for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to fulfil its responsibilities in tackling terrorism and support the federal government’s counter-terrorism policy.

He urged all sides to keep political differences out of the fight against terrorism and adopt a united position. If the provincial government assured the Centre that it would play its part, he said, other matters would be set aside.

During the talks, PTI raised concerns about its founder Imran Khan’s medical treatment, legal cases and meetings, as well as the release of arrested party workers. Sanaullah said the law minister could attend the next round of negotiations.

Both sides had agreed to share only the basic points discussed and keep the details of the negotiations confidential, he added.

On Khan’s health, Sanaullah maintained that the PTI founder had received the best possible medical treatment and that nothing had been left undone. He also claimed that PTI had acknowledged the treatment was appropriate.

Responding to questions about the Al-Qadir Trust case appeal being scheduled for October 5, Sanaullah said the timing could be coincidental. He stated that the appeal had not been discussed during negotiations and that there had been no talks about scheduling or delaying any case.

The decision to engage the opposition was taken during a meeting between the president and prime minister, according to Sanaullah. He said the PPP and PML-N agreed that negotiations with PTI should be held to resolve the issue.

Nobody had opposed the talks, he said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had consistently supported dialogue. The prime minister had also discussed the matter with Nawaz Sharif, and negotiations moved forward after his approval.

Sanaullah said imposing governor’s rule or declaring an emergency remained options available to the federal government, although no decision had been made on either measure.

He added that efforts would continue to ensure the KP government discharged its responsibilities. A decision would be taken if it was determined that the country was suffering because of the situation, he said.