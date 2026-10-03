KMC begins Baldia Town road project, Sohrab Goth park nears completion

A new road will connect Degree College to 19-D Road in Baldia Town.

A park in Quetta Town, UC-2, Sohrab Goth is nearing completion and will open soon.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab directs departments to maintain quality standards and continuity in development work.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started construction of a road connecting Degree College to 19-D Road in Baldia Town, aiming to improve access and ease commuting difficulties for residents.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the road was part of the KMC’s efforts to upgrade infrastructure and provide basic municipal facilities across the city. Once completed, it would offer residents a better transport link and help address everyday travel problems, he said.

Wahab said development work was being carried out in all areas of Karachi without discrimination, with improved transportation and the resolution of routine civic problems among the corporation’s priorities.

He added that relevant departments had been instructed to ensure projects met the prescribed quality standards so that residents could benefit from the completed work.

Alongside road improvements, the KMC is developing recreational facilities and expanding green spaces. The mayor said work on a park at Masjid Hasanat Park in Quetta Town, UC-2, Sohrab Goth had reached its final stages and that the facility would soon open to the public.

Wahab said neighbourhood parks provided children with places to play and families with opportunities for recreation, while also supporting greenery and improving the urban environment.

He said the corporation was rehabilitating existing parks and developing new recreational spaces in different parts of Karachi to give residents access to such facilities closer to their homes. The Sohrab Goth park would particularly benefit children and families living in the surrounding area, he added.

The mayor identified maintaining the pace of development and ensuring its continuity as a key challenge. He said launching projects must be accompanied by timely completion according to the required standards, with their benefits reaching the public.

Wahab said work on roads, parks and other essential municipal facilities would continue through sustained attention, effective planning and coordination among the relevant departments.