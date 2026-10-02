Momina Iqbal begins vlogging on YouTube channel ‘Momina Hamza’

Momina Iqbal has shared her first vlog on her YouTube channel, “Momina Hamza.”

The video gives fans a glimpse into her life beyond acting.

The actress invited followers to watch the vlog through social media.

Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has stepped into vlogging with her first video on her YouTube channel, “Momina Hamza,” offering fans a more personal look at her life away from television.

The actress promoted the upload on social media, sharing a link and encouraging her followers to watch the full video.

Her move into vlogging gives viewers another way to connect with her, expanding her online presence beyond updates about her acting projects.