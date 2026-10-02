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October 2, 2026   |   20 ر بیع الثانی 1448
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Momina Iqbal begins vlogging on YouTube channel ‘Momina Hamza’

Sara Ahmed October 2, 2026
  • Momina Iqbal has shared her first vlog on her YouTube channel, “Momina Hamza.”
  • The video gives fans a glimpse into her life beyond acting.
  • The actress invited followers to watch the vlog through social media.
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Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has stepped into vlogging with her first video on her YouTube channel, “Momina Hamza,” offering fans a more personal look at her life away from television.

The actress promoted the upload on social media, sharing a link and encouraging her followers to watch the full video.

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Her move into vlogging gives viewers another way to connect with her, expanding her online presence beyond updates about her acting projects.

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