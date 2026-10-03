PIA to resume weekly Islamabad–Beijing flights from October 30

Direct return flights between Islamabad and Beijing will operate every Friday.

Partnerships with Chinese airlines will offer onward connections to more than 25 cities.

Tickets will be available through PIA offices, authorised agents and major online booking platforms.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its weekly Islamabad–Beijing–Islamabad service from October 30, restoring a direct air link between the capitals of Pakistan and China.

The airline said flights would operate every Friday, giving passengers a direct travel option and reducing the time and inconvenience associated with connecting routes.

The service will cater to students, families, business travellers, tourists and members of the Pakistani and Chinese communities. PIA said the resumption would also facilitate people-to-people exchanges and support trade, tourism, education and cultural ties between the two countries.

Passengers arriving in Beijing will have access to onward connections to more than 25 cities across China through PIA’s cooperation with Chinese carriers, including Air China and Shenzhen Airlines.

The airline said these partnerships would extend the reach of the Islamabad–Beijing route, allowing passengers to continue their journeys to destinations beyond the Chinese capital.

PIA cited growing travel demand between Pakistan and China and reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe, reliable and regular air services.

Tickets can be booked through PIA offices, authorised travel agents and major online booking platforms, the airline said.