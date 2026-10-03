SBBU begins computer-based entry tests for 2027 admissions

Around 2,000 candidates are eligible for admission tests across a range of disciplines.

Main campus tests run from October 2 to 4, with Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze tests scheduled later this month.

Mobile phones, calculators and other electronic devices are prohibited in examination halls.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad, has begun online computer-based pre-entry tests for admission to its undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes for the 2027 academic session.

The tests are being conducted in phases at the main campus from October 2 to 4, 2026. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Madad Ali Shah visited several examination centres to review the arrangements.

Director Admissions Engineer Muhammad Tufail Memon said approximately 2,000 candidates had been declared eligible to take the tests for programmes across the university’s academic disciplines.

These include Information Technology, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Law and Legal Studies, Business Administration, Education, Media Studies, Chemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology, Microbiology, English, Sindhi, Economics, Statistics and Fine Arts.

Admission tests at the Sanghar Campus will take place on October 9 and 10, while the Naushahro Feroze Campus will hold its tests on October 17 and 18.

Deputy Director Muhammad Zaman Rathoar and System Administrator Imadullah Hisbani said candidates would not be permitted to bring mobile phones, calculators or other electronic devices into the examination halls.

During his visit, Professor Shah said transparency remained a priority for the university’s admission process. He stressed the importance of upholding merit and providing deserving male and female students with opportunities to pursue higher education.