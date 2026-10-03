IHC orders police report on missing citizen after hearing both sides

Rukhsana petitioned the court for the recovery of her husband, Afzal Masih.

Two men named in the petition denied holding him and presented a document concerning a financial transaction.

The court directed Barakahu police to hear both parties and submit a report by Monday.

The Islamabad High Court on Friday directed Barakahu police to hear both sides and submit a report by Monday in a petition seeking the recovery of a Christian citizen allegedly held in illegal detention.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Rukhsana for the recovery of her husband, Afzal Masih, who went missing from Malpur, within the jurisdiction of Barakahu police station.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Zulfiqar Bhatti alleged that an influential local person had accused Afzal of stealing a buffalo and was keeping him in unlawful custody. The petitioner maintained that she had approached police but no action had been taken.

DSP Legal Islamabad Police Sajid Cheema requested time until Monday to look into the matter. Justice Tahir declined the request at that stage and ordered police to recover the missing man and produce him before the court within an hour.

The hearing was briefly suspended to allow police to act on the directions.

When proceedings resumed, Barakahu police produced Raja Yasar and Faisal, who had been named in the petition. Both denied that Afzal was in their custody and said they had a financial transaction with him that was documented on stamp paper.

The document relating to the transaction was presented before the court.

Justice Tahir then directed the Barakahu station house officer to summon and hear both parties by 5pm and submit a report on Monday. The hearing was adjourned until Monday.