Saudi aviation authority reports fresh attack on Dammam airport
- Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia was targeted in a fresh attack on Sunday evening.
- The incident came a day after a projectile targeted the airport.
- Authorities were assessing damage and checking the safety of airport facilities.
Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority said Dammam airport was targeted in a fresh attack on Sunday evening, marking the second reported incident at the eastern Saudi airport in two days.
In a statement posted on X, the authority said damage assessments and checks to verify the safety of airport facilities were still underway, in coordination with the relevant authorities.
Also Read:
The latest attack followed an incident a day earlier in which a projectile targeted the airport. The statement did not specify the extent of the damage or identify who was responsible.