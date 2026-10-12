Saudi aviation authority reports fresh attack on Dammam airport

Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia was targeted in a fresh attack on Sunday evening.

The incident came a day after a projectile targeted the airport.

Authorities were assessing damage and checking the safety of airport facilities.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority said Dammam airport was targeted in a fresh attack on Sunday evening, marking the second reported incident at the eastern Saudi airport in two days.

In a statement posted on X, the authority said damage assessments and checks to verify the safety of airport facilities were still underway, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The latest attack followed an incident a day earlier in which a projectile targeted the airport. The statement did not specify the extent of the damage or identify who was responsible.