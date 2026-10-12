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Saudi aviation authority reports fresh attack on Dammam airport

Hamza Ali October 12, 2026
  • Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia was targeted in a fresh attack on Sunday evening.
  • The incident came a day after a projectile targeted the airport.
  • Authorities were assessing damage and checking the safety of airport facilities.
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Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority said Dammam airport was targeted in a fresh attack on Sunday evening, marking the second reported incident at the eastern Saudi airport in two days.

In a statement posted on X, the authority said damage assessments and checks to verify the safety of airport facilities were still underway, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

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The latest attack followed an incident a day earlier in which a projectile targeted the airport. The statement did not specify the extent of the damage or identify who was responsible.

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