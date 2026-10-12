Amazon in talks to acquire AI startup Decart for about $7 billion, WSJ reports

Amazon is reportedly discussing a deal to buy Decart at a valuation of around $7 billion.

The Nvidia-backed startup develops AI models for real-time video editing and simulated environments.

The talks follow Anthropic’s reported decision to abandon a potential acquisition after due diligence.

Amazon is in talks to acquire artificial intelligence startup Decart in a deal that could value the company at around $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

An agreement could be reached soon, although the negotiations could still collapse or another bidder could emerge, according to the report.

Decart develops AI technology for live video and simulated environments. Its Lucy model can edit video in real time, according to the company’s website, while its Oasis model generates simulated environments used to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.

The startup raised $300 million in May through a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia participating as a new investor. Decart was valued at nearly $4 billion that month, the Journal reported, citing PitchBook data.

Amazon’s reported interest comes after Anthropic explored a potential acquisition of Decart in August at a valuation of about $6 billion, according to Bloomberg News. Anthropic decided last month against proceeding with the purchase after conducting due diligence, Bloomberg reported.

Reuters said it could not immediately verify the Journal’s report. Amazon and Decart did not respond to requests for comment.