Punjab schools to remain open today as officials dismiss fake holiday notices

Punjab’s schools, colleges and universities will operate as usual on Monday, October 12.

Closures have been announced in Peshawar, Malakand and Lower Dir amid security concerns.

BISE Bannu and BISE Malakand have postponed SSC Annual-II examination papers.

Educational institutions across Punjab will remain open as usual on Monday, October 12, after provincial authorities dismissed social media notifications claiming a province-wide holiday as fake.

A spokesperson for the Punjab School Education Department said no decision had been made to close educational institutions in the province. The spokesperson urged the public to disregard the misleading notice circulating online.

The Punjab Higher Education Department separately rejected a fake notification claiming that public and private colleges and universities would remain closed on Monday. It confirmed that these institutions would continue their normal operations.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities have announced closures in selected districts amid heightened security concerns, rather than a province-wide shutdown.

All public and private educational institutions in Peshawar will remain closed on Monday, according to an official announcement issued on Sunday.

In Malakand district, a notification announced a two-day closure of all public and private schools and colleges. The Lower Dir district administration also confirmed that all public and private schools, colleges and universities would remain closed on October 12 and 13.

Examination schedules have also been affected. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bannu has postponed all Secondary School Certificate Annual-II papers scheduled for Monday until further orders. Revised dates will be announced later.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Malakand has separately announced on its official website that all SSC Annual-II 2026 examination papers have been postponed until further orders.