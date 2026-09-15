Punjab Police Introduces Body Cameras to Improve Accountability and Public Safety

Body-worn cameras are initially being deployed in Lahore before the programme is expanded across Punjab.

The devices will support live monitoring, facial recognition, vehicle number-plate reading and emergency threat alerts.

Recorded footage will be automatically transferred and securely stored when officers return the cameras after their shifts.

The Punjab government has introduced body-worn cameras for police personnel as part of a wider effort to strengthen accountability, curb corruption and modernise law enforcement across the province.

The project has initially been launched in Lahore on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Police personnel have completed the necessary training, while docking stations are being installed at designated police stations to manage the devices and their recorded data.

Personnel from Punjab Police, Punjab Highway Patrol, Dolphin Force and the traffic police will wear the cameras while performing their official duties.

The devices will be connected to Smart Safe City systems operating in 43 cities across Punjab. This integration will allow district Safe City control rooms to monitor field operations in real time and maintain closer coordination with personnel on duty.

Equipped with facial-recognition technology, the cameras will help officers identify suspects and detect individuals of interest. They will also be capable of automatically reading vehicle registration plates and generating immediate threat alerts during emergencies.

In addition to continuous audio and video recording, the body cameras offer photography and calling facilities. Built-in memory will allow footage and other information to remain stored on the devices throughout an officer’s shift.

After completing their duties, officers will be required to return the cameras to assigned docking stations. The recorded material will then be transferred automatically from the devices and placed in secure storage for review and record-keeping.

The cameras also include a push-to-talk feature, enabling personnel to communicate directly with control rooms. An SOS button will allow officers to send urgent alerts when facing threats or other emergency situations.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the system would improve the monitoring of police operations and help prevent corrupt practices. She stressed that the programme’s success would ultimately be measured by whether people, particularly vulnerable sections of society, felt safer.

She added that protecting the lives and property of every person in Punjab remained the provincial government’s foremost responsibility.