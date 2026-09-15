Government Tightens Monitoring of Officials’ Foreign Travel, Including Hajj and Umrah Leave

Government employees travelling abroad will receive QR-coded electronic NOCs for airport verification.

FIA officials will use the digitised system to detect fake or unauthorised travel approvals.

Officials found misusing leave granted for Hajj or Umrah will face strict action.

The government has decided to tighten monitoring of public officials travelling abroad on ex-Pakistan leave, including those proceeding overseas for vacations, Hajj or Umrah.

Sources said the Federal Investigation Agency has digitised the monitoring process to verify travel permissions at airports.

Under the new system, government employees granted ex-Pakistan leave will receive electronic No-Objection Certificates carrying QR codes. FIA officials will scan the codes at airports to confirm that the employees have valid permission to travel.

The digital verification process will allow authorities to immediately identify fake, altered or unauthorised NOCs.

The mechanism has initially been introduced in the FIA’s Holding Department and will gradually be extended to other government departments.

Employees travelling abroad on leave approved specifically for Hajj or Umrah will also be monitored to ensure the leave is being used for its stated purpose. Those found misusing religious leave will face strict action.