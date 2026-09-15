Pakistan, Lebanon Agree to Expand Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation

Pakistan and Lebanon agreed to strengthen cooperation in counterterrorism, narcotics control, immigration management, money laundering and cybercrime prevention.

Both countries will appoint focal persons, increase intelligence sharing and pursue a new agreement between their interior ministries.

The two sides also discussed visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar have agreed to strengthen coordination between their countries in security, law enforcement and other areas of mutual interest.

The agreement was reached during detailed talks at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad, where Naqvi received the visiting Lebanese minister. The two officials initially held a one-on-one meeting before leading delegation-level discussions attended by senior officials from both countries.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in counterterrorism, anti-narcotics operations, prevention of illegal immigration, anti-money laundering measures and cybercrime control.

Both sides also discussed closer collaboration between police academies and training institutions through joint programmes, professional exchanges and the sharing of expertise.

The ministers exchanged views on regional developments and Pakistan’s efforts to promote sustainable peace. They stressed the need for stronger institutional coordination to address common security threats.

Pakistan and Lebanon agreed to proceed with a Memorandum of Understanding between their interior ministries to establish a broader framework for cooperation.

Focal persons will also be appointed by both countries to improve communication and coordination between the relevant departments.

The two sides agreed to strengthen intelligence sharing against terrorist organisations, drug-trafficking networks and other security threats. They also decided to ensure the full implementation of the existing agreement on narcotics control.

Discussions additionally covered the possibility of granting visa-free entry to holders of diplomatic and official passports from Pakistan and Lebanon.

Naqvi expressed hope that the Lebanese minister’s visit would create new opportunities for cooperation and further strengthen bilateral relations.

Al-Hajjar thanked Pakistan for its hospitality and described the country as a brotherly nation. He said Lebanon was interested in expanding cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in internal security.

The Lebanese minister said both countries could benefit from each other’s knowledge and experience in confronting shared challenges.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the federal interior secretary and senior officials from NADRA, FIA, ANF, the Federal Constabulary, NACTA, Passports and Immigration, Islamabad’s civil administration and police, and the National Forensic Agency attended the meeting.