Rizwan questioned by NCCIA in Lahore over seized mobile phone

Rizwan spent three and a half hours at the NCCIA office in Lahore on Friday.

The questioning concerned his phone, reportedly seized in England on August 31 after a Test match at Lord’s.

Former captain Younis Khan urged patience until the inquiry concludes.

Rizwan appeared at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) office in Lahore on Friday for questioning concerning his mobile phone, which was reportedly seized in England on August 31 after a Test match at Lord’s.

🚨 After 3.5 hours of inquiry at NCCIA Lahore, Mohammad Rizwan came out smiling and said:



“I’m mute, I received a lot of love from the NCCIA folks. I’m very hungry, please let me go.” 😄pic.twitter.com/9cMNrWiyk4— Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) October 2, 2026

He spent three and a half hours at the office and cooperated with the questioning. He remained composed on arrival and adopted a light-hearted tone while speaking to reporters as he left.

Rizwan jokingly described himself as “deaf, dumb, and mute” and asked to be allowed to go home, saying he was hungry.

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan voiced support for Rizwan, referring to a similar experience of his own. He urged patience and called for the ongoing inquiry to conclude before conclusions were drawn.