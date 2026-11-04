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Rizwan, Najab hit unbeaten centuries as Peshawar take control

Sara Ahmed November 4, 2026
  • Peshawar Blues finish the opening day on 306 for three against Faisalabad.
  • Rizwan scores his 16th first-class century, while Najab records his first.
  • Huraira makes 117 for Sialkot Blues as Karachi’s Muhammad Umar takes four wickets.
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Unbeaten centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Najab Khan put Peshawar Blues in a commanding position against Faisalabad on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold tournament.

Peshawar closed on 306 for three, with former Pakistan captain Rizwan unbeaten on 111 from 142 deliveries. His innings featured 21 boundaries and marked his 16th century in first-class cricket.

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Najab finished the day on 101 off 168 balls, striking 18 fours. Playing only his third first-class match, he registered his maiden century to help strengthen Peshawar’s position.

At the National Ground in Islamabad, Mohammad Huraira scored 117 for Sialkot Blues against defending champions Karachi Blues. His 143-ball innings included 13 fours and a six, but Sialkot were dismissed for 241 in 79.1 overs.

Karachi pacer Muhammad Umar returned figures of four for 19 from 4.3 overs.

In FATA’s match against Lahore Whites, Fawad Arshad led the batting with an unbeaten 91 off 157 deliveries, while Hammad Aziz claimed four wickets for 81 runs for Lahore.

Islamabad, meanwhile, were bowled out for 215 in 74.3 overs against Multan.

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