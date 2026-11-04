Chaudhry Salik Hussain Stands by Corruption Allegations Despite Maryam Nawaz’s Rs5 Billion Defamation Claim

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain refuses to withdraw his corruption allegations against the Punjab administration.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has filed a Rs5 billion defamation claim over the minister’s remarks.

Salik Hussain rejects claims of interference in a deputy commissioner’s appointment and calls for humility among public officials.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain has refused to retract his allegations of corruption in Punjab, despite facing a Rs5 billion defamation claim from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the federal minister reaffirmed his earlier statements, maintaining that corruption was taking place in the province and that he had no reason to withdraw his remarks.

His response came after Maryam Nawaz initiated a Rs5 billion defamation claim against him over allegations concerning her provincial administration, further intensifying the political dispute between the two leaders.

Salik Hussain made it clear that he remained firm in his position and would not back down because of the legal action.

The minister also addressed allegations suggesting that he had attempted to influence the appointment of a deputy commissioner (DC).

Rejecting the claims, he explained that the officer in question had already been serving in the position when the matter emerged, leaving no basis for accusations that he had sought the official’s appointment.

“There was no question of getting a DC appointed. The DC was already posted,” he clarified.

During his interaction with reporters, Salik Hussain also emphasised the importance of humility in public office, appearing to criticise what he described as arrogance among individuals holding positions of authority.

“When a person is given authority, he should remain humble. May Allah protect us from pride and arrogance,” he remarked.

The federal minister insisted that his statements were based on his understanding of the situation and that he had responded truthfully when questioned about corruption in Punjab.

He reiterated that he remained convinced about the existence of corruption in the province and saw no justification for changing his position.

Salik Hussain further argued that the concerns he had raised should not be interpreted as a dispute involving provincial identities or regional interests.

According to the minister, allegations of corruption should be examined on their merits rather than being linked to provincial affiliations or geographical boundaries.

His latest remarks have added to the confrontation with the Punjab chief minister, whose Rs5 billion defamation claim has brought the disagreement into the legal arena.