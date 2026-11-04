Oil Prices Fall as Investors Await US Midterm Election Results Amid Iran War Uncertainty

Brent crude declined to $103.34 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to $95.56 in early Wednesday trading.

Investors are closely monitoring US midterm election results and diplomatic efforts to end the conflict involving Iran and the United States.

US crude inventories unexpectedly dropped by 5.27 million barrels, providing some support to oil prices despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Global oil prices edged lower in early trading on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the results of the United States midterm elections, which could influence Washington’s foreign policy and ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts in the Middle East.

The decline came despite industry data showing a larger-than-expected reduction in US crude oil inventories, a development that would typically support international petroleum prices.

Brent crude futures slipped by 26 cents, or 0.25%, to $103.34 per barrel as of 0157 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by 53 cents, or 0.55%, to $95.56 per barrel.

Oil markets had already experienced downward pressure during the previous trading session, when Brent crude lost more than 1% and reached its lowest level in nearly four weeks. The decline reflected growing market attention on diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine.

Investors are now assessing the possible implications of the US midterm elections, with vote counting underway to determine whether President Donald Trump’s Republican Party will maintain control of Congress for the remainder of his second presidential term.

The election outcome could affect the administration’s ability to pursue its domestic and international policy priorities, including its approach to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to prevent further military escalation in the Middle East remain a major focus for energy markets.

Qatar has intensified mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran in an attempt to prevent renewed hostilities following the US elections. However, significant differences between the two sides continue to complicate negotiations.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday that Iran and the United States remained far from reaching an agreement to end the war, indicating that a diplomatic breakthrough was not imminent.

Military developments have also contributed to uncertainty in international oil markets.

According to a US official, American forces conducted what were described as defensive strikes against surface-to-air missile systems on Iran’s Qeshm Island. The targeted systems were reportedly being used against US military assets.

Another American official indicated that the operation was limited in scope and should not be interpreted as the beginning of a broader resumption of major military operations.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, sought to play down expectations of further immediate military action.

Speaking to the Financial Times in a six-minute telephone interview on Tuesday, Trump said the United States had no immediate plans to launch additional strikes against Iran.

“We seem to be getting everything we want,” the US president said, suggesting that Washington was satisfied with the current direction of developments.

Alongside geopolitical tensions, investors are closely monitoring changes in US petroleum inventories to assess supply and demand conditions in the world’s largest oil-consuming economy.

According to market sources citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API), US crude oil inventories fell by approximately 5.27 million barrels during the week ending October 30.

The decline surprised analysts, as a Reuters survey of eight market experts had forecast an average increase of around 880,000 barrels in crude stocks.

The unexpected reduction suggested tighter crude supplies than previously anticipated, offering some support to international oil prices despite the broader market decline.

However, inventory figures for refined petroleum products presented a mixed picture.

US gasoline inventories increased by approximately 1.43 million barrels during the same period, while distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, declined by 1.19 million barrels.

Analysts at Haitong Futures said the inventory figures were generally supportive of crude prices, particularly because diesel supplies remained constrained.

The firm noted that gasoline inventories had increased more than expected, while diesel stocks continued to indicate relatively tight supply conditions.

Market participants are now awaiting the official weekly petroleum inventory report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), scheduled for release on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (1530 GMT).

The government figures will provide further information on US crude oil inventories, gasoline supplies and distillate stocks, helping traders assess whether the unexpected inventory decline reported by the API reflects broader changes in petroleum market conditions.