Pakistan successfully tests locally developed Fa’az air-to-air missile

Fa’az uses advanced terminal guidance to engage aerial targets at long range.

Its induction will enhance the Pakistan Air Force’s operational capabilities.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises the scientists and engineers behind the achievement.

Pakistan has successfully test-fired its locally developed Fa’az air-to-air missile, marking a further advance in the country’s defence capabilities, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Equipped with an advanced terminal guidance system, the missile can engage enemy aerial targets at long range, according to the military’s media wing.

ISPR said the missile’s induction into the Pakistan Air Force would significantly improve its operational capabilities and strengthen Pakistan’s overall defence position. It described the successful trial as a reflection of the defence industry’s technical maturity, innovation and increasing self-reliance.

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi congratulated the nation on the successful test, calling it an important achievement for Pakistan’s defence sector.

He credited the scientists and engineers involved for reaching the milestone through their hard work and expertise, saying the nation was proud of their accomplishments.