PCB Announces Pakistan Shaheens Squad for ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a 15-member Pakistan Shaheens squad, with Abdul Samad appointed captain for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

Defending champions Pakistan Shaheens will face UAE on November 20, India A on November 22 and Nepal on November 24 in Qatar.

The 50-over tournament will run from November 19 to 29, with the semi-finals scheduled for November 26 and 27 and the final on November 29.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, with Abdul Samad appointed captain of Pakistan Shaheens for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

The 50-over competition will take place from November 19 to 29, bringing together eight emerging cricket teams from across Asia. Pakistan Shaheens will enter the tournament as defending champions, aiming to continue their successful record in the competition.

Pakistan have been placed in Group B alongside arch-rivals India A, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Shaheens will open their campaign against the UAE on November 20 before facing India A in a highly anticipated encounter on November 22. Their final group-stage match will be against Nepal on November 24.

The tournament’s two semi-finals are scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the championship final will be played on Sunday, November 29.

According to the PCB, Pakistan Shaheens have selected a balanced squad featuring experienced emerging players, promising batters and a combination of pace and spin bowling options.

Captain Abdul Samad will lead a batting lineup that includes Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Haider Ali, Shahzaib Khan, Farhan Yousuf and Shamyl Hussain.

Rohail Nazir has been selected as the squad’s designated wicketkeeper, providing additional experience to the batting department.

The spin bowling attack features left-arm spinning all-rounder Danish Aziz, leg-spinner Saad Masood and Sufyan Moqim, offering Pakistan different options for the conditions expected in Qatar.

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain will spearhead the pace attack, supported by Ahmed Daniyal, left-arm pacer Akif Javed and Muhammad Imran Randhawa.

Ahmed Daniyal’s inclusion is particularly notable following his match-winning performance in the previous edition of the tournament, where he played a decisive role in Pakistan Shaheens’ Super Over victory.

Pakistan Shaheens have enjoyed considerable success in the ACC emerging teams competition over the years.

In the previous 50-over edition, held in Sri Lanka in 2023, Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by 128 runs in the final to secure the championship.

The team also emerged victorious in the most recent edition, played in the T20 format, defeating Bangladesh A in a closely contested final that was decided through a Super Over.

Pakistan previously finished as runners-up in the inaugural two editions of the competition in 2013 and 2017 before claiming the title in 2019.

The 2026 tournament will feature two groups of four teams each. While Pakistan Shaheens, India A, Nepal and UAE will compete in Group B, Group A will consist of Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong China and Sri Lanka A.

Pakistan Shaheens’ opening match against the UAE will be played as a day fixture at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Ground. Their remaining group matches will be day-night encounters at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

The semi-finals and final will also take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

The complete Pakistan Shaheens squad comprises Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Pakistan Shaheens will begin their tournament against the UAE on November 20 at 11:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Ground.

Their much-awaited match against India A will take place on November 22 at 3:00 pm PST at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, followed by their final group fixture against Nepal on November 24 at the same venue and time.

The first semi-final is scheduled for November 26 at 3:00 pm PST, while the second semi-final will be held on November 27 at 3:00 pm PST.

The tournament final will take place on November 29 at 3:00 pm PST at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, where the two finalists will compete for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 title.