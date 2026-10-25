Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches as UAE tackles offshore oil leak

All beaches in Ras Al Khaimah are closed until further notice, with no reason officially given.

An offshore tanker leak has prompted coastal closures in Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.

UAE authorities are assessing the environmental impact and have urged sea users to avoid affected areas.

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah announced on Saturday that all beaches across the emirate would close until further notice, a day after an offshore oil leak led to restrictions along parts of the coast in neighbouring Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.

The closure was announced by the Public Services Department in a statement shared by Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters. The statement did not explain the decision.

The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said on Friday that teams were working to contain oil leaking from an offshore tanker while assessing its environmental impact. Authorities have not identified the vessel or disclosed what caused the spill.

In Umm Al Quwain, all beaches and coastal areas around the city were temporarily closed pending assessments by technical teams. The ministry said the teams would determine the safety precautions and marine protection measures needed before restrictions could be lifted.

Fishermen and other sea users were advised to stay away from affected waters and follow official instructions.

Sharjah authorities also temporarily shut Al Hamriyah Beach as a precaution, according to the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. The beach lies on the UAE’s northern coast, close to the border with Umm Al Quwain.

Residents in parts of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain reported unusual odours. The environment ministry said the smells posed no health risks, although a pungent odour remained noticeable across Umm Al Quwain on Friday.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over maritime security and environmental damage in the Gulf following attacks on commercial vessels since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Ras Al Khaimah is known for its beaches and luxury resorts and is home to Wynn Resorts’ planned casino resort on Al Marjan Island.

The Las Vegas-based company secured the UAE’s first commercial gaming licence in 2024. In February, it said it expected the resort to open in the first quarter of 2027.

Wynn announced in March that construction had resumed after a brief pause, as the war with Iran continued to disrupt business activity across the Middle East.